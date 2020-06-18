20 states report increase in new COVID-19 cases

California Gov. Gavin Newsom said this is no second wave -- that the state isn’t out of the first one. Florida, Arizona and California are setting daily records for coronavirus infections.
2:05 | 06/18/20

20 states report increase in new COVID-19 cases

