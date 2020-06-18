-
Now Playing: New warnings as COVID infections rise in the US
-
Now Playing: Utah tribal COVID-19 relief founder provides essential items to Utah’s tribes
-
Now Playing: More answers to your COVID-19 questions
-
Now Playing: Drybar founder on challenges of reopening
-
Now Playing: Phoenix mayor on steps to protect city amid coronavirus spike
-
Now Playing: Latest updates on COVID-19: June 18, 2020
-
Now Playing: 83-year-old beats COVID-19 after 75 days in hospital
-
Now Playing: Migrant families detained during pandemic face painful choice
-
Now Playing: By the numbers: Social engagement over police protests skyrockets
-
Now Playing: Are elevators safe from COVID-19?
-
Now Playing: ‘Social bubbling’ is the new way to safely socialize amid pandemic
-
Now Playing: More answers to your COVID-19 questions
-
Now Playing: Latest developments
-
Now Playing: Latest updates on COVID-19: June 17, 2020
-
Now Playing: China-based company shows promising vaccine development
-
Now Playing: FDA approves video game for treating ADHD in kids
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: June 16, 2020
-
Now Playing: European countries debut their own versions of contact tracing apps
-
Now Playing: COVID-19 drug breakthrough?