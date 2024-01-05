2023 economy ends on a strong note

In December 2023, 216,000 new jobs were added, according to a new U.S. Labor Deptartment jobs report.

January 5, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live