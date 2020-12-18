Last 24 hours pandemic’s deadliest day in US

More than 3,600 people died from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention predicts as many as 82,000 more deaths in the next three weeks.
2:41 | 12/18/20

