3rd woman comes forward with allegations against Cuomo

More
Anna Ruch, accused New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo of making unwanted advances in September 2019.
2:12 | 03/03/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 3rd woman comes forward with allegations against Cuomo

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:12","description":"Anna Ruch, accused New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo of making unwanted advances in September 2019.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"76212314","title":"3rd woman comes forward with allegations against Cuomo","url":"/WNT/video/3rd-woman-forward-allegations-cuomo-76212314"}