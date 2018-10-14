Transcript for At least 40 people injured in bus crash near Los Angeles

Time now for our "Index." And the breaking news out of Los Angeles. At least 40 people injured in a bus crash on the busy 405. Take a look at that. Paramedics reportedly having difficulty reaching the scene in north hills in the San Fernando valley because of related chain-reaction crashes. All lanes north and south closed at this hour. At least 25 people hospitalized, 5 seriously hurt. North of Detroit, a bowling alley brawl, and now a search for suspects. We want to warn you, this video is graphic. Police say that worker was attacked after asking a group to leave. Even hit in the head with a bowling ball, later rushed to a hospital. Police tonight asking for your help in identifying those suspects. Now to the major cleanup overseas in the mediterranean. The new aerial images coming in of that jagged hole in a leaking tanker ship, off the coast of corsica in France. That cypriot vessel pierced by a Tunisian ship last weekend. Officials from France, Monaco, and Italy racing to clean that spill about 15 miles long before it gets to shore. And to Windsor castle for an official glimpse of the latest royal wedding. Princess Eugenie and groom jack brooksbank sharing a storybook carriage ride. And the rare royal photo with the bride's mother, Sarah Ferguson. Fergie, an outcast for years following her '90s divorce from prince Andrew. You can see him there with future king, prince George, and his little sister Charlotte beaming for the cameras.

