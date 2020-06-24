Transcript for 5.8 magnitude earthquake shakes California

We're also following a 5.8 earthquake rocking California, felt nearly 200 miles away in Los Angeles. Here's will Carr. Well, we had a little earthquake. Reporter: Tonight, first responders are racing to assess the damage after an earthquake rocked California's central valley along the eastern side of the Sierra Nevada mountain range. There is a major rockslide on Whitney portal. There's actually several rockslides in that area from horseshoe all the way north of mt. Whitney. Oh my goodness. Reporter: The 5.8 magnitude quake hit near loan pine, California and could be felt as far as Los Angeles. This is an area of California that historically has had plenty of earthquakes. Reporter: The earthquake cracked tiles in Clovis and shook homes in Fresno, both hours from the epicenter. The 5.8 quake follows a 4.6 that hit the same area two days ago. If we didn't need to be reminded, mother nature made sure we were reminded of her fury. Reporter: Thankfully, no injuries to report. Around 47,000 californians got an alert on their cell phone as part of the state's early earthquake warning system. Will Carr, thank you. When we come back, those

