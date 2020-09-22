More than 60 people rescued from flooded highway due to Tropical Storm Beta

Tropical Storm Beta became the first Greek-letter storm to strike the U.S. after it made landfall in south Texas, forcing Houston’s fire department to rescue more than 60 people stuck on Highway 288.
