Transcript for More than 600 flights canceled in Seattle after snowstorm

with that major winter storm. 35 states under alerts tonight. The east set to get hit right during tomorrow morning's commute. Snow, ice and rain. A report February snow in Seattle, and there is more on the way for them, too. A power line heavy with snow falling on a car in California, bursting into flames. You see it there. A sheriff's car in Waterloo Iowa slammed by a driver who loses control. A plane skidding off a runway and across a road. This happened in Indiana. And the storm on the move right now, set to hit major cities overnight and into tomorrow morning. We have the timing for you right here tonight, and ABC's Alex Perez is in Chicago. Reporter: Tonight, white-knuckle come mute for millions as a major winter storm moves east. Ice-coated roads triggering multiple pileups in Wisconsin. Watch as a semi runs a red light and strikes a police SUV near Green Bay. Another out of control driver slamming this police cruiser. Thankfully, no one was hurt. In the St. Louis area, vehicle after vehicle losing control on this icy highway ramp. Fire fighters ditching their ambulance on an icy road, Wheeling this patient to the hospital. On I-80 in western Pennsylvania, two high school students killed when the SUV they were riding in struck a semi. More than 600 flights canceled since Saturday at Seattle's airport. Schools closed after up to two feet of snow buried parts of Washington state. Starting to feel a little like groundhog day. Reporter: This farming pulling a state trooper out of a drift. And in Portland, this tanker truck sliding on an icy bridge, pinning that SUV. Firefighters helping the driver escape. And David, here in Chicago, we are expecting more snow tonight. Depending on where you are, people are dealing with snow, rain and even sleet. The morning commute is ocean%ed to be a nightmare from Minneapolis all the way to new York City. David? That's right. Safe driving tomorrow morning. Take it slow. Alex, thank you. Let's get right to chief meteorologist ginger zee, she's got the timing for us and the new track just in tonight. Hi, ginger. Reporter: Hi, David. The dangerous flash flooding already reported in northeast Arkansas. More than five inches of rain. So, there are flood watches from there, through Indianapolis to Cincinnati and Pittsburgh. Let's talk about the frozen precipitation part of this storm, from Wisconsin to new England. We're under winter storm warnings because of that warm front. It's going to move through Chicago tonight, along interstate 80 tomorrow. It starts as snow, check out the timing, 7:00 A.M., New York City. Philadelphia, snow. But snow transitions to ice, and that's where I'm concerned about it becoming extra dangerous on the roads for the afternoon commute. By the evening, it all transitions to rain, David, for most folks from Boston to new York. A tricky day tomorrow. All right, ginger. In the meantime, we turn

