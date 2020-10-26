Transcript for More than 62 million ballots have been cast

And now to that record early voting across this country. As I mentioned at the top tonight, more than 62 million ballots cast so far. Americans waiting in line for hours. Breaking records in battleground states including Florida. And early ballots in Texas now adding up to 82 % of the entire vote in Texas just four years ago. And with so many mail-in votes and voting by absentee, how much will we know on election night with so many states not even opening those ballots until election day? It could be a long night and beyond and here's ABC's Mary Bruce tonight. Reporter: Tonight, record-breaking voter enthusiasm on full display. Americans waiting in lines for hours, even braving pouring rain, to make their voices heard. Eight days to go and already across the country, more than 62 million ballots have been cast. 45% of total votes counted in 2016. Voters are smashing records in critical battlegrounds. Whoever you vote for, you should just go vote. Reporter: In Florida, more than 6 million have already cast their ballots, roughly 43% of all registered voters. Up in the polls, Joe Biden is looking to expand the map, eyeing states trump won in 2016. Even with new regulations making it harder to vote early, more than 7 million Texans have already voted. That's more than 82% of the total votes cast in 2016. Biden is also hoping to flip Georgia, where he'll be campaigning tomorrow. But the must-win state is Pennsylvania -- Hey, buddy, H you? Reporter: Biden today stopping by his field office today in Chester, Pennsylvania, thanking volunteers working to get out the vote. Already 2 million pennsylvanians have voted by mail. The overwhelming majority registered Democrats. Trump says his supporters there will come out ins on election day. Who has voted? Who is going to vote? Reporter: The surge in mail-in voting could delay results. A majority of states don't start counting mail-in ballots until election day. Pennsylvania is one of a handful of those that doesn't even start opening these ballots until November 3rd. The largest counties are actually planning on counting 24/7 until they get the counting done, so that we can ensure that not only is every ballot counted accurately, but counted accurately as quickly as human by possible. All right, Mary Bruce. With this record-breaking number of early votes, of course, the big question we' all been talking about here at ABC for weeks now, this could be a very long election night, it could really last well beyond election night. So, where could we know in the evening on Tuesday, where could we still be waiting hours, I hate to say it, but days into it? Reporter: Well, David, some critical states like Florida and North Carolina have already been processing ballots for weeks so, we could know a fair amount early on in the night. But experts we've talked with are especially concerned about those three critical battleground states that handed trump the presidency, that we may not know those results on election night. In much they don't start counting ballots until November 3rd. In Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, they don't even start opening them until then, so, while they will be working around the clock, David, the bottom line is that given this massive turnout and the millions of ballots that have to be tallied, we could be waiting for results for days. Mary, you'll be right here with us. But as Mary just said, legs night, Florida, North Carolina, we could know, per happens in the evening. Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, they start counting the day of, so, stick with us here. Thanks, Mary. ABC news will carry every step of the campaign, live coverage on election night. Join George, me, the entire team, 7:00 P.M. Eastern, November 3rd. You don't need med to tell you, it's a week from tomorrow. I know many of you want it over already.

