-
Now Playing: How to track down unemployment benefits
-
Now Playing: Bubba Wallace speaks out after NASCAR, FBI conclusion
-
Now Playing: EU reviews possible ban of American visitors upon reopening
-
Now Playing: Tristate area imposes 14-day quarantine for travelers from infected states
-
Now Playing: By the numbers: Grim economic forecasts for 2020
-
Now Playing: Calls for Baton Rouge school board member to resign
-
Now Playing: Florida hits 1-day record for new COVID-19 cases
-
Now Playing: NASA headquarters renamed for ‘hidden figure’
-
Now Playing: Company behind Roundup weed killer pays $10B settlement
-
Now Playing: Severe storms from Louisiana to Carolinas
-
Now Playing: 5.8 magnitude earthquake shakes California
-
Now Playing: Try this vintage peanut butter bread recipe from World War I
-
Now Playing: City issues evacuation order after wildfire broke out in Paso Robles
-
Now Playing: Time-lapse video shows Milky Way passing peacefully over Minnesota
-
Now Playing: Protests in Wisconsin escalate overnight
-
Now Playing: How to stay safe from snakes this summer
-
Now Playing: Segway ends production of its iconic two-wheeled vehicle
-
Now Playing: Latest updates on COVID-19: June 24, 2020
-
Now Playing: NBA star Draymond Green, Civil Rights icon Andrew Young on why voting is critical