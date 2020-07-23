7.8 magnitude earthquake in Alaska

A powerful earthquake off the coast of Southern Alaska sent residents to higher ground after it triggered a tsunami warning.
0:15 | 07/23/20

Video Transcript
7.8 magnitude earthquake in Alaska

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

