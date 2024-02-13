84-year-old shipwreck found in Lake Superior

Researchers found the wreckage of the S.S. Arlington, which went down in April 1940 while delivering a shipload of wheat to Ontario.

February 13, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live