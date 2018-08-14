A 900-page grand jury report details priest abuse

More
A Pennsylvania grand jury report faults Cardinal Donald Wuerl, the former longtime bishop of Pittsburgh, over his handling of allegedly abusive priests.
2:03 | 08/14/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for A 900-page grand jury report details priest abuse

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57178801,"title":"A 900-page grand jury report details priest abuse","duration":"2:03","description":"A Pennsylvania grand jury report faults Cardinal Donald Wuerl, the former longtime bishop of Pittsburgh, over his handling of allegedly abusive priests.","url":"/WNT/video/900-page-grand-jury-report-details-priest-abuse-57178801","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.