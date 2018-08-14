-
Now Playing: Bishop releases list of 71 clergy accused of abuse
-
Now Playing: Pope Under Fire
-
Now Playing: Prayers for Aretha Franklin pouring in
-
Now Playing: A 900-page grand jury report details priest abuse
-
Now Playing: State of emergency in the Northeast
-
Now Playing: The suspect in 'Girl being pushed off bridge' has been identified
-
Now Playing: University of Maryland takes accountability for mistakes in player death
-
Now Playing: Several injured in apparent natural gas explosion in Denver
-
Now Playing: Manafort lawyer speaks out
-
Now Playing: Bishop releases list of 71 Catholic priests and church personnel accused of sex abuse
-
Now Playing: The Briefing Room: Manafort defense rests, Trump campaign suing Omarosa
-
Now Playing: News headlines today: Aug. 14, 2018
-
Now Playing: 'That dog Omarosa'
-
Now Playing: White House files arbitration against Omarosa over violating NDA
-
Now Playing: Florida's 'stand your ground' shooter makes first court appearance
-
Now Playing: Charges filed in Florida 'stand your ground' case
-
Now Playing: White House files arbitration against Omarosa over allegedly violating NDA
-
Now Playing: Manafort trial continues
-
Now Playing: More rainfall expected in the Northeast in coming hours
-
Now Playing: Major flooding across Pennsylvania