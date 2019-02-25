Transcript for 911 call captures moments after plane crashes into Florida house

Next tonight here, the deadly small plane crash into a house in Florida. One of the pilots killed, a teenage girl pinned to the wall inside her home. The family calling 911, and here's ABC's Steve osunsami. Reporter: Florida authorities tonight say what happened inside this home about an hour east of Tampa is a downright miracle. She's stuck in the wall. Okay, you have one person stuck in the wall? Reporter: This sea plane crashed nose-first into the house, with its family inside, right after takeoff Saturday. It trapped a 17-year-old girl behind a wall in her bedroom. She's alive, though. Okay. They're trying to get her out of the wall. Reporter: Fuel from the plane is pouring everywhere, and they can't get the girl out. I've got help on the way, but I need you guys to get out of the house. Reporter: The girl's family races into the street. Firefighters help set her free. And guess what? Her injuries are really minor at this point. Reporter: James Wagner, a flight instructor, was killed. The young man he was training. Exnavy S.E.A.L. Tim Sheehy, is seen walking away. His injuries were also minor. Federal investigators are now looking into what happened. Police will only say that the plane lost power and that the flight instructor was a highly experienced pilot. David? All right, Steve, thank you. We're just glad that girl is okay.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.