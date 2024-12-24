Abandoned oil and gas wells in US may bring leak dangers

Estimates suggest that millions of abandoned gas and oil wells may pose a threat to communities across the country, an ABC News investigation finds. 

December 24, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live