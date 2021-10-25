ABC News investigates 2017 deadly Green Beret ambush

The families of the four American Green Berets killed in a 2017 ambush by ISIS in Niger accused the Pentagon of allegedly covering up the details of their deaths and mission.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live