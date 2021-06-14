Transcript for ABC News photographer Jim Sicile remembered

Tonight, a note about one of our own. You likely didn't know his name, but you knew his spectacular camera work here on ABC news for so many decades. Our friend and longtime ABC news photographer Jim see seal has died. He started in the mail room in 1972, then the assignment desk and then out in the field as a photographer. He covered so many stories in the U.S. And around the world, from 9/11 to hurricane Katrina. He was part of the only news crew inside the 1983 sing sing prison uprising. In Haiti, covering hurricane Isaac in 2012. His daughter Kaitlyn recently posting, "Every world news event you watched on TV, my dad was there. He was in your living room. He came home and we got the behind the scenes info through his eyes." His wife sharing with one of our colleagues that Jim had a plan for who would get his camera and equipment next to make sure they shared his same passion. We are thinking of his wife Kathy and his family tonight and you should know that your husband, your father, was so loved here at ABC. He was a veteran so experienced, but he still believed in those rookie correspondents when we were sent his way. And I'm just one of them. We are all grateful.

