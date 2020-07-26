-
Now Playing: Ted Bundy’s former girlfriend says he had explanation for ski mask in car: Part 5
-
Now Playing: 11-year-old girl rescued after being abducted
-
Now Playing: Urgent manhunt underway for suspects accused of killing toddler
-
Now Playing: Waves of protests turn violent across the nation
-
Now Playing: Cars submerged in Texas after Hurricane Hanna
-
Now Playing: Video shows John Lewis dancing at a rally in 2018
-
Now Playing: Bear cub climbs over balcony to eat bird seeds
-
Now Playing: Olivia de Havilland, star of ‘Gone with the Wind,’ dies at 104
-
Now Playing: Family, friends gather at Brown Chapel for Rep. John Lewis service
-
Now Playing: Texas bars reopen in protest of statewide shutdown
-
Now Playing: Rep. John Lewis makes final crossing of Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma
-
Now Playing: Hurricane Hanna wreaks havoc in Texas
-
Now Playing: Americans enjoy ‘social distancing’ summer entertainment
-
Now Playing: Rep. John Lewis honored in his home state of Alabama
-
Now Playing: 1 person killed during a violent night of protests
-
Now Playing: COVID-19 cases have reached a staggering 4.1 million in the US
-
Now Playing: Professional poker player’s body found burned in a public park
-
Now Playing: 3 people injured in Louisville shooting
-
Now Playing: Investigation underway after man killed by police in North Carolina