Actress dies from injuries after being struck in New York City

Lisa Banes, best known for her roles in “Cocktail” and “Gone Girl,” is the victim of a hit-and-run by someone on a scooter. She suffered a traumatic brain injury and no arrests have been made.
0:19 | 06/15/21

