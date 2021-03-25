Actress Jessica Walter dies at 80

More
Jessica Walter was best known for her role as the brutally funny Lucille Bluth on “Arrested Development.” Former co-stars called her a brilliant actress and an amazing talent.
0:18 | 03/25/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Actress Jessica Walter dies at 80

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:18","description":"Jessica Walter was best known for her role as the brutally funny Lucille Bluth on “Arrested Development.” Former co-stars called her a brilliant actress and an amazing talent. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"76689694","title":"Actress Jessica Walter dies at 80","url":"/WNT/video/actress-jessica-walter-dies-80-76689694"}