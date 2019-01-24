Air traffic controllers union: Workers are at a 'breaking point'

More
A Colorado Springs resident said she was in danger of losing her home as the shutdown neared the end of Day 34.
2:22 | 01/24/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Air traffic controllers union: Workers are at a 'breaking point'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60607105,"title":"Air traffic controllers union: Workers are at a 'breaking point'","duration":"2:22","description":"A Colorado Springs resident said she was in danger of losing her home as the shutdown neared the end of Day 34.","url":"/WNT/video/air-traffic-controllers-union-workers-breaking-point-60607105","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.