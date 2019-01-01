Transcript for Airline worker's dance moves bring smiles and goes viral

Finally tonight, little kids and flying don always go hand in hand, but that all changed for one family, when they looked out the window. In the middle of the holiday travel crunch, Toronto ramp agent jahmaul Allen noticed something from the tarmac. Honestly, before pushback, I had seen a small child in the window, she was upset, crying. Reporter: So Allen, an American airlines employee, decided to do something about it. Passengers erupting in laughter, recording the moment and watching the spectacle. I felt like I needed to brighten that child's life and I just made her smile and stop trying. And the mother was there recording me and applauding me, so I continued to dance. Reporter: And dance he did, rocking the runway before takeoff. I dance and I move around to keep myself warm and the reason why I wanted to go above and beyond was just to make the passengers happy. Reporter: Allen hopes to be a pilot one day, but before he earns his wings, he's fine showing off his moves, and lifting people's spirits along the way. It was a really big impact. It made a great way to end off 2018. And we thank him for sharing his moves. And we thank you for watching. I'm Tom llamas in New York. "Gma" first thing in the morning. David Muir will be right back here tomorrow night. Have a great evening and happy new year. Good night.

