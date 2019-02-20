Transcript for Alabama 'ISIS Bride' will not be allowed to return to US: Trump

the young American woman who you saw right here on the news last night. She chose to leave the U.S. To become an ISIS bride. She had a baby. And now, she's pleading to come home. Well tonight, the trump administration has a message for her. And ABC's James Longman, who interviewed her last night, is back on this tonight from inside Syria. Reporter: Hoda Muthana, the Alabama woman who left four years ago to join ISIS and now wants to come home, tonight learning her fate. The president tweeting, "I've instructed secretary of state Mike Pompeo and he fully agrees not to allow her back in the country." Because according to the state department, she's not a U.S. Citizen. Do you expect people to have impa think for you? I hope so, yeah. Reporter: In an interview with ABC news, the 24-year-old said that she wanted to come back with her young son and that she now rejects ISIS philosophy. Do you feel regret and sorrow and remorse for being part of an organization like ISIS? Definitely. It's -- it's not islamic at all. Reporter: Do you think you deserve a punishment for what you did? Maybe therapy lessons? Reporter: Muthana's lawyers disputing the government's claim that she is not a U.S. Citizen, providing proof she was born in New Jersey and saying she had a valid passport. All this, as ISIS struggles to hold onto their last stronghold. Today, more civilians bussed out of the danger zone, possibly with more foreign wives with nowhere to go. The U.K. Sending a letter to British ISIS bride shamina begum, banning her too. It's kind of heart-breaking to read. I thought I would -- my family made it sound like it would be a lot easier for me to come back to the you can uk. So, the uk saying she's not allowed back. The trump administration telling the American woman you interviewed, James, that she's not welcome back in the U.S. Not a lot of sympathy here for a woman who chose to become an ISIS bride. But James, as you know, the other major issue out there are these ISIS fighters and where they should be prosecuted. I know U.S. Authorities want to make sure they're locked up. Reporter: That's right, David. President trump had been warning against allowing foreign jihadis to remain here in the region, saying they should be prosecuted at home. Muthana's family will fight the decision to ban her. As the war draws down, it seems legal battles are now brewing. David? James Longman, thank you. Back here at home tonight, and there are signs Robert

