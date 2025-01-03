Alcohol consumption linked to cancer risk: Surgeon general

U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy on Friday called for new labels on alcohol beverages, warning Americans of a potential cancer risk. Any such label would require Congress' approval.

January 3, 2025

