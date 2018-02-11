Alec Baldwin accused of punching man over parking space

More
He was arrested and charged with assault and harassment after the incident outside his New York apartment building.
1:15 | 11/02/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Alec Baldwin accused of punching man over parking space

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58934797,"title":"Alec Baldwin accused of punching man over parking space","duration":"1:15","description":"He was arrested and charged with assault and harassment after the incident outside his New York apartment building.","url":"/WNT/video/alec-baldwin-accused-punching-man-parking-space-58934797","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.