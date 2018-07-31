New allegation made against CBS chief Les Moonves

The district attorney declined to file charges saying the statute of limitations has expired.
0:22 | 07/31/18

Transcript for New allegation made against CBS chief Les Moonves
To be an X about a news and a new allegation against CBS chairman and CEO Les Moonves and unnamed woman filing a police report in LA in February. Claiming he sexually assaulted her three times in the 1980s. The DA declined to file charges saying the statute of limitations has expired. Moonves denying allegations of sexual misconduct by six other women CBS declining comment tonight on the new allegations.

