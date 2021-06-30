Allison Mack sentenced to prison for her role in a cult

More
The former actress received three years in prison and admitted to blackmailing women into having sex with NXIVM cult leader Keith Raniere.
0:20 | 06/30/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Allison Mack sentenced to prison for her role in a cult

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:20","description":"The former actress received three years in prison and admitted to blackmailing women into having sex with NXIVM cult leader Keith Raniere.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"78594305","title":"Allison Mack sentenced to prison for her role in a cult","url":"/WNT/video/allison-mack-sentenced-prison-role-cult-78594305"}