Amazing dog rescue stories

A missing dog in Ohio was found trapped between two concrete walls. Also, another dog was rescued at the base of a sea cliff, more than three miles from where he jumped in the water.
1:02 | 07/19/21

Transcript for Amazing dog rescue stories
Finally tonight, lost and found. Tonight, in Cincinnati, Ohio, a firefighter using a sledgehammer to try to reach a dog missing for five days. Gertie had gone missing. There was a call from a neighbor thinking she was stuck between two concrete walls. Coaxing her out. Nice job! Reporter: Carrying her over to her thankful owners. Thank you. Reporter: And another rescue in Wales, Ollie lost in the ocean, paddling for at least three hours. Found a dog. Oh, good pup. Reporter: Safely in the boat, soon to be reunited with his family. Back in Cincinnati tonight, Gertie is home. And her family, grateful. Everybody was loving on her. The firefighters I'm 53, but in my mind

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

