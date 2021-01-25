-
Now Playing: Terminally ill pup who was abandoned now living the dream with very own bucket list
-
Now Playing: Alleged ‘advocate for pedophilia’ arrested for kidnapping
-
Now Playing: Biden administration to reinstate travel restrictions, including for South Africa
-
Now Playing: Manhunt underway for 2 escaped Phoenix inmates
-
Now Playing: Police SUV seen plowing through crowd in Tacoma, Washington
-
Now Playing: Snow falls in California’s Joshua Tree National Park
-
Now Playing: 5 people, including pregnant woman, fatally shot in Indianapolis
-
Now Playing: Time-lapse video captures stunning sunrise in Hawaii
-
Now Playing: Schumer says Trump trial will be fair but quick
-
Now Playing: 3 different storms to travel across US
-
Now Playing: Video shows Tacoma police SUV running over pedestrian
-
Now Playing: Herd immunity by September 'an ambitious goal': Dr. Vivek Murthy
-
Now Playing: Tributes pour in honoring broadcasting legend Larry King
-
Now Playing: All eyes on quarterback Patrick Mahomes as he's cleared from concussion protocol
-
Now Playing: Mystery lottery winner puts Novi, Michigan, on the map
-
Now Playing: Public health expert speaks on multiple new COVID-19 variants
-
Now Playing: ABC News' political analyst on President Biden's goals, progress
-
Now Playing: 20 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the US
-
Now Playing: One of 9 prosecutors in Trump's second impeachment trial speaks out