Amazon to feature NFL's first all-female broadcast team

More
Andrea Kremer, a longtime NFL reporter, and Hannah Storm, an ESPN "Sports Center" anchor and "Monday Night Football" pregame show host, will announce "Thursday Night Football" games
0:14 | 09/25/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Amazon to feature NFL's first all-female broadcast team
NFL making history tonight for the first time two women will be in the Booth calling an NFL game Andrea Kramer ESPN's had a storm. We love are teaming up Thursday's game between the vikings and the rams they will call eleven games this season for Amazon prime videos. NFL package.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58082244,"title":"Amazon to feature NFL's first all-female broadcast team","duration":"0:14","description":"Andrea Kremer, a longtime NFL reporter, and Hannah Storm, an ESPN \"Sports Center\" anchor and \"Monday Night Football\" pregame show host, will announce \"Thursday Night Football\" games","url":"/WNT/video/amazon-feature-nfls-female-broadcast-team-58082244","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.