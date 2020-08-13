AMC to reopen 100 movie theaters after pandemic shutdowns

More
The AMC movie theater chain says that it will begin to reopen theaters on Aug. 20 after closing amid COVID-19. It hopes to have two-thirds of its U.S. locations open by Sept. 3.
0:22 | 08/13/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for AMC to reopen 100 movie theaters after pandemic shutdowns

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:22","description":"The AMC movie theater chain says that it will begin to reopen theaters on Aug. 20 after closing amid COVID-19. It hopes to have two-thirds of its U.S. locations open by Sept. 3. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"72359512","title":"AMC to reopen 100 movie theaters after pandemic shutdowns ","url":"/WNT/video/amc-reopen-100-movie-theaters-pandemic-shutdowns-72359512"}