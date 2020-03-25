Transcript for America Strong: Thank you note to all health care workers

Finally tonight here, "America strong." The thank you note taped to the window in the icu for the doctors and nurses. And at the Cleveland clinic, we were struck by this image. A note from a patient there in the intensive care unit. Leaving his room after ten days, he taped this note to the window. He wrote, "This window has been the most impactful window in my life. On days when I watched you work hard to keep me and others alive, unable to thank you for the time that you poured into me. And although I will probably never get the chance to pour that same love and support into you, I want you to know that I think you are all rock stars." Tonight, the Cleveland clinic telling us that patient is doing well. And the doctors and nurses who treated him saw the note. Hi, David. I'm Eduardo Mireles and I took care of this patient throughout the week. I cannot tell you how much this means to us. Reporter: That message landed. The words of gratitude written on the glass wall made us feel recognized and our efforts are worthwhile. At a time like this, it gives us hope, inspiration, and keeps us going. Reporter: And tonight, his nurse, Morgan Brinkman. The first time I saw his note, it was -- it brought tears to my eyes. It just makes it all worth it and we're going to get through this together. We will get through this together. It's starting to happen every day.

