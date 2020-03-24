Transcript for America Strong: Singing doctors on the front lines

Finally tonight here, "America strong." The message from the doctors. Imagine. Tonight, the two American doctors with a message. imagine there's no heaven it's easy if you try The two doctors performing, from the mayo clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, singing John Lennon's "Imagine" after their shift ended. Imagine all the people living for today Both of them telling us why they did it. It felt like a good time to share that bit of hope and togetherness, and do a bit to make somebody's day a little bit better. but I'm not the only one In order to beat this thing, it's going to take everybody. The message of that song hit home. Tonight, their message as America fights this with the world. I hope someday you will join us and the world will live as one That landed today when I saw it. We're grateful to our doctors, nurses, and health care workers on the front lines. I'm David Muir. I hope to see you right back here tomorrow. Good night.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.