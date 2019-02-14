Transcript for America Strong: WWII veteran remembered

astrazeneca may be able to help. Finally tonight here, America strong. A community answering the call. Present arms! Reporter: The images and sounds from Lawrence, Massachusetts, tonight. Hundreds gathering for a world War II veteran they had never met. ?????? James Mccue was laid to rest litary honors at Bellevue cemetery. He served in World War II in five major battles. He landed on Utah beach in normandy on d-day. And when he died last week at 97, he had no surviving family members. They had all gone before him. So the call went out. And today, that call was answered. There should be more of this. These guys did an awful lot for this country. Reporter: Our ABC station, wcdb talking to so many veterans and community members determined to be there. My dad was a second World War vet, I'm a Vietnam vet. I'd hat to see my dad move on without anybody there. Reporter: A community grateful. And as we lose another world War II veteran, his sacrifice will not be forgotten. You know we saw it I Texas a few weeks back and tonight, from Massachusetts. Communities determined to pay tribute. And we salute James Mccue. I'm David Muir. Hope to see you tomorrow

