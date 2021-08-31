America’s longest war comes to an end 20 years later

The Pentagon announced Monday that the U.S. military drawdown is complete. In just a month, the U.S. evacuated 122,000 people from Afghanistan, and thousands are still seeking to leave.
3:43 | 08/31/21

Transcript for America’s longest war comes to an end 20 years later

