Transcript for Animal rescue volunteers jump into action in California’s wildfires

Finally tonight, America strong. The firefighters working around the clock, saving families and their pets. Tonight, they are the other victims of the wildfires ravaging the west. The animals separated from their owners. Volunteers with the north valley disaster group carrying this dog to safety, after being found in an area burned by the bear fire in California. Animal rescuer Steve Wetherbee and another dog that was found, feeding his ham sandwich. Members of butte county sheriff's office search and rescue finding this puppy with minor burns, but the puppy is okay tonight. Found in the north complex fire. Rushing to valley oaks veterinarian center in chico. The team nicknaming the puppy trooper, and that clinic telling us trooper is doing well. Linda Newman, with her team at butte county animal control, rescuing horses. The need has been overwhelming. Veterinary technician Cathy Ackerman checking medical equipment for injured cats. Kayla Weisz and kaity Kelsey treating a cat named prince at the southern Oregon veterinary specialty center. And Los Angeles county fire captain Daniel Trevizo holding a kitten they've now nicknamed fire cat. I'm here with my little buddy right here. The kitten rescued in the bear fire. Come here, buddy. Now at home with that captain and his family. Hi David. As they nurse that little cat back to health. He's got some medicine onboard and looks like he's going to make a full recovery. He looks great and we're grateful to those firefighters and workers. I'm David Muir. Good night.

