Transcript for Arsenal of weapons on NM compound where remains found: Police

Another big we're follow tonight, T details about thatremote compound the New Mexico dertd what luto make the grim disco ofhildren and adultsing in horfic conditions? Tonight, investitors are G closely a the claim that the children were bei ainedo cmit school shootings. Ablayton sll is at tt compound tonight. Rtonight, a loo inside the filthy and rete New Mexico authorits11hildren lived in horrificons and one probably D oh,he smell is just overpowering. 39-year-old sirag wahhag and further cuts custody were living hit ildren, bolice say there was no food, electric clea water. Began surveillance here in may, looking for wahhaj and his 3-year swhreported msicember. Heriff say there wasn't enough evidence for a sear uweek.asthursday, somebody with great knowledge ohe com sent message, saying, basically, that, "W are starvi the children are starvi."eporter: That's when they made a grizzly discovery. Did find T remains oa yog boy. We Ed the sterday O abdul'sth birthday. eporter:he compouns illegally built on Jason badger's land. Fast enoh. No , if th have bee to save child, and,ou know, Hould he been done. They should have aedso Reporter: Police say they discovered arsenal O weapons, including anar-15fle and handguns. Thster parenof telling authorities wahhaj "Had trained the child in the use of assault rif ion for future school shootings." Attor for wahhag denies he ING scoot shooters . And other adults are facing multle charges haj has not entered a plea.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.