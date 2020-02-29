Astros player hit by pitch

More
Houston's Alex Bregman was hit in the back with a breaking ball thrown by St. Louis reliever Ramon Santos, making him the seventh Astros player hit through five spring training games.
0:14 | 02/29/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Astros player hit by pitch

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:14","description":"Houston's Alex Bregman was hit in the back with a breaking ball thrown by St. Louis reliever Ramon Santos, making him the seventh Astros player hit through five spring training games.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"69295140","title":"Astros player hit by pitch","url":"/WNT/video/astros-player-hit-pitch-69295140"}