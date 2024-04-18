Authorities investigate 911 outages across four states

Nebraska, Nevada, South Dakota and Texas residents couldn’t make 911 calls Thursday. Las Vegas police say it took two hours before service was restored.

April 18, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live