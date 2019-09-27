Transcript for Authorities taking precautions before release of new ‘Joker’ movie

We turn next to security concerns surrounding the new "Joker" movie. Here's Matt Gutman. Reporter: Tonight, amid concern that the new "Joker" movie could be used as an excuse for a mass shooting, the FBI warning about potential threats being detected online. And encouraged people to remain vigilant. They could have problems and they need to adjust accordingly. Reporter: The LAPD announcing plans to maintain high visibility around movie theaters next week. In part due to the 2012 shooting in Colorado. Two major theater chains reminding customers they will not admit anyone wearing masks or face paint. Warner brothers compelled to state that the film is not an endorsement of real-world violence and that the joker character should not be viewed as a hero. When we come back, the deputy shot from behind, who did

