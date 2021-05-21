Transcript for Babies from 2 close families embrace

long wait is over for our persons of the week. Reporter: Tonight, the long-awaited hug between two very close families. Separated in the pandemic, each family having a baby, but this was their first time together. Max, are you giving him hugs? Reporter: That's 6-month-old Keanu Jacobs on the left. 13-month-old maxwelle Lopez on the right. Both born during the pandemic. This is their first hug. Their parents are best friends. But a member of maxwelle's family has a compromised immune system, so they waited. Max, you going to hug the baby? Reporter: Maxwelle's parents had told her about Keanu. And she was not letting go. Aww! Reporter: The parents holding on, too. Max, what are you doing? Is that the baby? Reporter: The two appearing to study each other, and then another hug. Oh, my gosh! Reporter: And tonight, their families telling us they hope this feels like a bit of light shining through this dark tunnel. Their babies and the hug. How do you beat that? So we choose Keanu and maxwelle. Thanks for being here this week. Good night.

