Vigil for murdered Texas mom as her baby safely returns home Heidi Broussard’s body was discovered strangled to death in the trunk of her best friend’s car, but an infant believed to be her newborn Margot was found safe inside a Houston home.

Mother says allegations friend kidnapped Heidi Broussard ‘unreal’ Heidi Broussard was found strangled to death in the truck of best friend Magen Fieramusca’s car, police said; Broussard’s baby was found unharmed in Fieramusca’s house.