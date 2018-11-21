Baggage handler in trouble for mistreating property

More
A Southwest passenger filmed the worker tossing boxes from a conveyor belt to a transportation bin.
0:20 | 11/21/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Baggage handler in trouble for mistreating property

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59353959,"title":"Baggage handler in trouble for mistreating property","duration":"0:20","description":"A Southwest passenger filmed the worker tossing boxes from a conveyor belt to a transportation bin. ","url":"/WNT/video/baggage-handler-trouble-mistreating-property-59353959","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.