Bakers across Massachusetts bake more than 18,000 pies ahead of Thanksgiving

In advance of Thanksgiving, dozens of bakers across Massachusetts baked more than 18,000 pies for the “Pie in the sky” bake sale.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live