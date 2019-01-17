3 bank robbery suspects in custody after Dallas chase: Police

More
The group, identified by police as the "Halo Bandits," alleged robbed a bank and took off with officers in pursuit, authorities said.
0:10 | 01/17/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 3 bank robbery suspects in custody after Dallas chase: Police

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60454504,"title":"3 bank robbery suspects in custody after Dallas chase: Police","duration":"0:10","description":"The group, identified by police as the \"Halo Bandits,\" alleged robbed a bank and took off with officers in pursuit, authorities said.","url":"/WNT/video/bank-robbery-suspects-custody-dallas-chase-police-60454504","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.