Battle over wearing face masks as pandemic rages on

Palm Beach County, Florida, made masks mandatory but some residents called the decision “overstepping” as more states like California have seen protests over the mask mandate.
2:29 | 06/26/20

Video Transcript
Transcript for Battle over wearing face masks as pandemic rages on

