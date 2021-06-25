Beachfront condominium collapses in South Florida

A portion of the Champlain Towers collapsed in Surfside, Florida, Thursday. At least three people have been killed and authorities are urgently searching for 99 others who may be trapped in rubble.
5:44 | 06/25/21

