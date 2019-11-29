The best Black Friday deals

More
ABC News’ Gio Benitez looks at deals from cookware to headphones to gaming consoles to TVs.
1:56 | 11/29/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for The best Black Friday deals

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:56","description":"ABC News’ Gio Benitez looks at deals from cookware to headphones to gaming consoles to TVs.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"67376925","title":"The best Black Friday deals","url":"/WNT/video/best-black-friday-deals-67376925"}