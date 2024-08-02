Biden administration to move additional military assets to help defend Israel

Iran has vowed revenge for the assassination of a top Hamas leader in Tehran. The Biden administration is also working to de-escalate tensions in the region.

August 2, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live