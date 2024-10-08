Biden criticizes storm misinformation as 'un-American'

As Florida braces for Hurricane Milton, Vice President Kamala Harris echoed Joe Biden's criticism of Donald Trump's spreading falsehoods about FEMA, which has been on the ground for days.

October 8, 2024

